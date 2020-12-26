Okereke Eyes 13th Jupiler League Goal For Club Brugge

Nigerian forward, David Okereke will be gunning for his 13th overall Jupiler League goal for Club Brugge when they play host to Eupen today at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Okereke in his second season at the club has eclipsed compatriot, Emmanuel Dennis in Club Brugge’s attacking line in recent times having bagged three goals in 13 appearances this season (and nine last season) while Dennis is yet to score in nine games this term while targeting his 20th goal across four seasons.

Okereke has progressed into the starting line-up playing for 59 minutes in Club Brugge’s 0-1 home loss against Gent last weekend while Dennis has been left out of the squad in the last two matches.

Club Brugge are gunning for the Belgian league title and currently sit in the 1st position with 36 points while Eupen are 12th on the log with 20 point.

However, Paul Onuachu’s Genk are…