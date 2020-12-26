Premier League: Struggling Arsenal Halt Poor Run With Vital Win Vs Chelsea

Arsenal ended their poor run with a deserved 3-1 win against Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League game at the Emirates.

It was Arsenal’s first Premier League home win since 4th October and first Premier League win since 1st November and they are now 14th on 17 points.

Arsenal went into the game on the back of an eight-game run without a Premier League win and received more bad news before kick-off, as Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Willian were all ruled out.

Chelsea, meanwhile, were able to give Ben Chilwell a start, despite it looking as if he would be out with an injury.

The Blues have now suffered defeats in each of their last three away games and miss the chance to move into the top four and are 6th on 25 points.

Arsenal came closest to scoring first inside the opening minute, when Gabriel Martinelli nearly made the most of an unsuccessful header from Thiago Silva however, the striker shot wide.

Chelsea’s first decent chance came when Mason Mount clipped the…