Rodgers Thumbs Up ‘Irreplaceable’ Ndidi Ahead Man United Clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has talked up Wilfred Ndidi ahead of his side’s Boxing day clash against Manchester United, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi linked up with the Foxes from Belgian outfit Genk in January 2017 and has been one of the key performers for the club since then.

The 24-year-old missed action for over two months this season due to injury, but is back to his best.



The midfielder was named man of the match in Leicester’s 2-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

“I’ve said before, he’s irreplaceable. There’s lots of good players that we have that can do that job, but we don’t have anyone that can do it to the level that he does,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“His reading of the game, his agility… all the numbers after the [Spurs] game show how good he is in covering space, but…