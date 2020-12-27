Ajayi Scores Late Goal To Earn West Brom Away Draw Vs Liverpool

Semi Ajayi netted his first-ever Premier League goal as he struck late to earn struggling West Bromwich Albion a 1-1 draw away to Liverpool on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Ajayi scored with eight minutes remaining in the game to cancel out Sadio Mane’s opener for the Premier League champions.

The Super Eagles defender rose highest to head home a whipped in cross to level the score.

Liverpool took the lead in the 12th minute as a clipped straight through ball picked out Mane, who cushioned the ball down with his chest before letting fly a first-time volley into the corner.

The Reds were hit with another defensive setback as Joel Matip sustained a groin injury and was replaced by Rhys Williams

Despite the surprise draw Liverpool still remain top in the league table on 32 points just three points ahead of Everton.

For West Brom, they are…