Ancelotti Insists Iwobi, Everton Teammates Not In EPL Title Race

Carlo Ancelotti has swiftly moved to play down Everton chances of mounting a challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Ancelotti, who last week celebrated a year in charge at Goodison Park, has guided Everton to second place in the table.

The Toffees lie in the top four at Christmas for the first time in 16 years following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s 80th-minute strike which gave them a fourth straight league win at Sheffield United.

The 1-0 victory left Ancelotti’s team on 29 points from 15 games, two behind Liverpool.

The 61-year-old has conceded that he never expected Everton to be so well placed heading into the second half of the campaign. However, he insists the only objective remains to get the club back into Europe.

Asked if Everton were in the title race, Ancelotti said: “No, I think realistically no. We’re really pleased to be…