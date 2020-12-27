Aribo Happy With Rangers Togetherness In Tough Win Vs Hibernian

Joe Aribo is thrilled to see Rangers come out with a win against Hibernian on Saturday at the Ibrox Stadium.

The Nigerian international midfielder was one of the standouts for Gers on what was a wet and windy Boxing Day at Ibrox with Ianis Hagi getting the only goal of the game in the first half.

“I am buzzing and the boys are buzzing too. We needed to get that result today and we needed to put in a good performance,”Aribo told Rangers TV.

“We stayed solid together, we were under the cosh a little bit but we did what we had to do.

“No two games are the same and we just need to go out there in every single game and have the right mindset and just push through.



“We knew we had to be patient on the ball and make five, six seven passes and try to break through them and that is what we managed to do and we got the goal through that.”

Gers’ game management to…