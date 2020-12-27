Balogun Linked With January Transfer Move To Liverpool 

Arsenal Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window.

Balogun, 19, looks to be a major star of the future after making his first-team breakthrough this season.

However, his contract at Emirates Stadium expires this summer and Arsenal have held talks over an extension.

But an agreement is yet to be reached – and according to the Daily Star Sunday Liverpool are lurking.

They state, via The Athletic, that Jurgen Klopp’s side are huge admirers of the player and with talks failing to result in an agreement, they claim his exit from North London is looking increasingly likely.

That could see Balogun make a free transfer switch to Anfield in the summer. However, the report states there is also overseas interest in the striker from the Bundesliga.

Indeed, Arsenal are growing…