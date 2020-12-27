Balogun Named In Rangers Squad For Hibernian Clash

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun is in line to return to Rangers starting line-up for the Boxing day clash against Hibernian, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun was forced off with a head injury in Rangers’ League Cup defeat at St. Mirren and has missed the Gers’ last two games as a result of the setback.

Read Also: NFF Sends Birthday Wishes To Ex-Eagles Stars Amuneke, Onazi

According to the Daily Record, the centre-back has been named in Ranger’s squad for the lunchtime clash.

“George Edmundson and Jordan Jones have completed their seven-game ban for flouting virus regulations, however long-term absentee Nikola Katic remains out of action while Leon Balogun has recovered from a concussion and was fit enough to play,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

Balogun has made 10 league appearances for Rangers this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…