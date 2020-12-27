Belgian Jupiler: Onuachu Nets 15th League Goal In Genk’s Home Draw

Paul Onuachu bagged his 15th goal in the Belgian Jupiler this season but it was not enough as Genk were held to a 1-1 home draw against Waasland-Beveren on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

It was a return to scoring for Onuachu who failed to find the back of the net in Genk’s last two league games.

Sunday’s goal means he remains the top scorer in the Belgian top-flight after 17 appearances.

Onuachu scored in the 24th minute to put his side ahead before Aboubakary Koita equalised for Waasland-Beveren on 45 minutes.

With six minutes left in the game Onuachu was replaced by Cyriel Dessers.

Genk stay second on 35 points and are four points behind leaders Club Brugge in the league table.

By James Agberebi

