‘Governors, Club Managers Are Problems Of Nigerian League’ – Ex-Eagles Star, Arisah Insists As 2020/2021 NPFL kicks Off

Chike Oti Arisah, a former Iwuanyanwu Nationale and Super Eagles forward has taken a swipe at the various Nigerian State governors and club managers for the mounting ills of the domestic game, submitting that they are indeed the reason Nigerian football has not leapt beyond mediocrity even as the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) kicks off today across the country.

Arisa, who is now a Sports Marketer based in Holland after obtaining a degree in Sports Marketing after an illustrious career, tells Completesports.com from his base ahead the kick off of the domestic top flight that it is indeed a shame that clubs in the country still depend on peanuts from State Governments instead of tapping the full potentials and values of their clubs in sponsorship and marketing.

“It is a pitty that our premier league clubs still always go cap in hand to governors for mere peanuts”, Arisah laments.

“These are clubs that have market values in millions of naira in the…