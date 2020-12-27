Kanu Salutes Arsenal Players Over Huge Win Vs Chelsea

Legendary Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu has praised Arsenal players following their impressive win against Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League.

Arsenal went into the game on the back of a run of poor esults but surprisingly emerged 3-1 winners.

Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Granit Xhaka doubled the lead from a superb free-kick late in the first half.

The Gunners went 3-0 up thanks to a Bukayo Saka’s lob over Edourd Mendy while Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back for Chelsea.

The Blues were awarded a penalty in added time but Benrd Leno stopped Jorginho’s effort.

And reacting to the win, Kanu who won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at Arsenal, described the win against Chelsea as a Christmas gift.

He urged the Arsenal players to believe they can build on the win against their London rivals.

“Well done Arsernal what a Christmas gift,”…