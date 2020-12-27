Lampard Blames Chelsea Players For Defeat To Struggling Arsenal

Frank Lampard has placed Saturday’s London derby defeat to a struggling Arsenal side squarely on his Chelsea players.

Lampard made no secret of his dissatisfaction with his players following his side’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal who had not won in the league since November 1.

Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty and strikes from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka put Mikel Arteta’s side 3-0 up.

Chelsea improved as the match drew to a close, with Tammy Abraham pulling one back.

They then earned a penalty in the first minute of stoppage-time but Jorginho’s tame effort was saved by Bernd Leno.

And Lampard spoke very frankly when asked to assess how his side played.

“I can’t defend the first half because they lacked the basics of football,” he told talkSPORT

“The message was clear to the players. It was to be a tough game against a team that’s fighting, a team of quality, a team…