NPFL 2020/21: Udoh Rejoins Akwa United For 3rd Time Ahead Dakkada Derby

Prolific forward, Mfom Udoh, has completed his third move to his boyhood club, Akwa United, as the Promise Keepers file out against Dakkada International in a local derby that headlines the opening fixtures of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), which gets underway today (Sunday) across the country.

Eight matches will be decided in the opening fixtures of the season with the Abia Derby between Enyimba and Abia Warriors moved to Monday following the People’s Elephant’s late return from Sudan where they lost 0-3 to home side, El Merreikh, in the first first leg tie of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

Similarly, the big clash between Rivers United and Rangers has equally been moved to Wednesday to enable Rivers United undergo Covid-19 tests after returning from South Africa where they pounded Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 in their CAF Confederation Cup first round, first leg match.

Udoh first joined Akwa United in 2012 from Calabar Rovers before a move…