NPFL: Kwara United Pip Plateau Away; MFM Stop Warri Wolves

Former Champions Plateau United started the new season on disappointing note going down to a 2-0 home defeat against Kwara United at the New Jos Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

Jide Fatokun directed his header into the net from close range in the 62nd minute after the home team failed to clear their lines.

Five minutes later, Michael Ohanu headed home the second goal from a Kabir Balogun’s assist.

At the Agege Stadium, MFM defeated Warri Wolves 2-1 in a thrilling contest.

MFM took the lead in the eight minute through Ebenezer Odeyemi, while Muyiwa Balogun got the second in the 23rd minute.

The visitors pulled a goal back four minutes later with John Paul Chinedu directing Ihuarulam’s cross into the net.

Kano Pillars held their hosts Adamawa United to a 1-1 draw in another matchday one contest

Rabiu Ali put Kano Pillars ahead with a sublime finish In the 13th minute.

Adamawa United fought back with Isa Garba…