Ronaldo Beats Messi To Player Of The Century Award

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Player of the Century ahead of rival Lionel Messi at the 2020 Globe Soccer Awards.

Other players who lost out to Ronaldo were Brazilian legend Ronaldinho and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Egypt.

Ronaldo was voted to be the best player between 2001 and 2020, at a star studded event held in Dubai, after winning five Champions League titles, three Premier Leagues with Manchester United and two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid, as well as the Nations League with Portugal.

Also Read: Belgian Jupiler: Onuachu Nets 15th League Goal In Genk’s Home Draw

“Thank you, to everyone who voted for me, to my family, to my mother and sisters,” Cristiano said.

“It is an exceptional achievement. It gives me the motivation to move forward.

“To be named the best is a great honour, I hope that this situation is over next year and that we can have more…