Saka Voted Arsenal’s Man Of The Match In Win Vs Chelsea

Bukayo Saka was voted Arsenal’s Man of the Match following Saturday’s 3-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates.

Saka was announced the Gunners’ best player in a poll result was published on the club’s verified Twitter handle.

The 19-year-old helped Arsenal end a run of eight straight Premier League games without a win.

He marked his impressive performance with a superb chip over the stranded Edourd Mendy to put Arsenal 3-0 up.

And following his performance Saka polled 58 per cent of the votes by the club fans to emerge winner.

In second place was Kieran Tierney with 20 per cent, Gabriel Martinelli had 16 per cent while Alexander Lacazette got six.

The win took Arsenal from 15th position to 14 on 17 points and will hope to build on the win when they face newly promoted West Bromwich Albion next.

