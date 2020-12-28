Chelsea Drop More Points After Home Draw Vs Aston Villa

Chelsea failed to pick all three points in back-to-back games after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa in Monday night’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend, but had to settle for the share of the spoils with Villa.

Following the stalemate both Chelsea and Villa missed the chance to move into the Premier League top four.

The first big chance of the game came in the 12th minute and fell to Christian Pulisic, who raced onto a sloppy pass from Jack Grealish to burst into the box but could only hit the side netting with his strike.

Kortney Hause was picked out by a fantastic Grealish delivery from a free-kick but the defender sent his header high and wide.

Pulisic had another huge chance to put Chelsea ahead in the 31st minute too after a cross into the box ricocheted around…