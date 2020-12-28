Federer Out Of Australian Open First Time In Career 

Six-time champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, has not played since January because of two operations.
The 39-year-old hoped to return at the delayed Australian Open, which starts on 8 February in Melbourne.
“Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam,” said tournament director Craig Tiley.
Federer has played in the Australian Open 21 years in a row, but his agent said missing the tournament was “the best decision for him in the long run”.
Federer’s most recent last competitive match was a semi-final defeat by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in this year’s Australian Open.
In February, Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
He…
Source: Complete Sports