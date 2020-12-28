Former PSG Coach Tuchel Interested In Chelsea Job

Thomas Tuchel will reportedly show interest in becoming Chelsea manager if the position became available later in the season.

Tuchel, 47, was sacked as Paris Saint-Germain managed last week, ending his two-and-a-half-year stint at the club.

However, according to Bild, the German does not intend on remaining absent from the dugout in the long term.

The report claims that Tuchel will be open to replacing Frank Lampard at Chelsea if the Blues opt to part company with the Englishman over the coming months.

On the back of three defeats from four Premier League matches, Chelsea find themselves down in eighth position in the standings.

Club officials have previously held an interest in Tuchel, who has also previously managed Borussia Dortmund.

