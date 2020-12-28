How I Conquered Vasto After Italy Move With Martins, Makinwa

In the Group F of Serie D league – the Italian fourth division, there is

a club called Vastese, and a certain Nigerian, Henry Ndubueze Okoroji who, left an indelible footprints there in the past. We are speaking about the principal football club of Vasto, a small city at the beginning of Southern Italy.

Called Histonium in antiquity during the Roman Empire ages, it is a

beautiful reality which has about 41,000 inhabitants. The modern part is situated by the sea, while the ancient part is on a hill.

About the football team, Vastese, they are actually in the 13th position, but their last match – lost 3-0 against Matese – was fatal to the coach, Massimo Silva, who was sacked on Saturday morning. The results of this season are below expectations, but the league is long yet, all could change.

In the previous years, when the name of the club was Pro Vasto, one of the leaders and most representative players of the team was Henry Ndubueze Okoroji, a Nigerian central defender…