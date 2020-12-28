Ikeme: Wolves Deserved More Than One Point Vs Tottenham

Carl Ikeme believes Wolverhampton Wanderers deserved more than a point in Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The two teams batlled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling contest at the Molineux.

Tanguy Ndombele gave the visitors the lead in the 5th minute , while Romain Saiss equalised for Wolves four minutes from time.

Hugo Lloris produced two stunning saves late on to deny Reuben Neves and Fabio Silva.

Ikeme, a former Wolves goalkeeper who had his career cut as a result of acute leukaemia rued two dropped two points against Jose Mourinho’s men.

“I enjoyed the football we played tonight, deserved all 3 points in honesty . There’s some real exciting players up top with podence/Neto/silva . Even though we haven’t seen the best I’m really excited about watching them grow and improve 🔶◼️,” Ikeme tweeted after the game.

Wolves occupy 11th position on the table with 21 points from 15…