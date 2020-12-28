Lampard To Make Changes For Aston Villa Visit

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will make changes for the visit of Aston Villa following his side’s Boxing Day defeat to Arsenal.

The Blues lost 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, their third consecutive Premier League away defeat, and Lampard fumed after the game that his side had under-performed, especially in the first half.

They have a chance to rectify their insipid performance almost immediately as Villa travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

The tight turnaround means Lampard was likely to shuffle his pack any way but he hinted that others could miss out as a result of the Arsenal game.

Timo Werner struggled once more and was hauled off at half-time, while Christian Pulisic had little to no impact, with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud pushing for recalls against high-flying Villa.

“There will be some…