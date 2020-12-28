Messi Not Ready To Talk To Other Clubs Until End Of Season

Lionel Messi insists he won’t talk to other clubs until the end of the current campaign even as he declared that “Barcelona is my life”.

Messi has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City after failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer.

The Argentine’s contract will expire at the end of the season and it remain uncertain if the club will be able to offer him as much as other sides in Europe.

“I’m sorry about everything. I always said it. Barcelona is my life. I’ve been here since I was 13 years old, I’ve been living in Barcelona for longer than in Argentina and I learned everything here. The club trained me as a player,” Messi told La Sexta.

“Well, the truth is that today I’m fine, it’s true that I had a very bad time over the summer because of how the season ended. Then…