Messi Unhappy With Luis Suarez Sale

Lionel Messi has labelled the Blaugrana’s decision to sell Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid “crazy”.

The Uruguayan striker departed for Atletico in acrimonious circumstances over the summer, and Suarez has since gone on to bag seven goals in 10 top-flight matches for Diego Simeone’s side.

Atletico currently lead the way in La Liga while Barcelona are eight points behind in fifth, and Messi has since slammed the club’s decision to allow Suarez to join a title rival.

Speaking to La Sexta, Messi said: “What happened with Luis Suarez to Atléti (Atletico Madrid) was crazy. He left for free, paying the remaining years of his contract and he joined a team that fight for the same objectives as us. Unbelievable.

“Luis Suarez’s departure had nothing to do with the decision [to submit a transfer request] but I felt it was crazy the way his exit was handled and that Barcelona let him go to a direct rival. We speak…