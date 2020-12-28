Mourinho Accuses Spurs Players Of Lacking Ambition

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has accused his players of lacking ‘ambition’ after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs missed the chance to move up to third – and close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to four points – after Romain Saiss’ 86th-minute header earned Wolves a share of the spoils.

Tanguy Ndombele had put Spurs ahead, firing home from the edge of the area with only 57 seconds on the clock but failed to build on the lead, not managing a single shot on target after the 21st minute of the game.

Also Read: Ajayi Gets Very Good Rating In West Brom’s Away Draw Vs Liverpool

It means Spurs, who have now gone four games without a win, sit fifth after they failed to take advantage of Liverpool’s draw earlier in the day.

Mourinho’s side have now dropped nine points this season with goals conceded in the final 10 minutes of a game – the most of any Premier…