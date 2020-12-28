NPFL: Katsina Utd Win Five-Goal Thriller Vs Heartland, Akwa Hold Dakkada

Katsina United defeated Heartland 3-2 in a thrilling Nigeria Professional Football League contest at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Heartland took the lead in the second minute through a superb strike from Bright Onyedikachi.

Senegal forward Boubacar Masally equalised for Kastina United a minute before regulation time.

The visitors regained the lead in the 81st minute through Samuel Nnoshiri.

Masally netted for the second time in the game two minutes from time as the home team restored parity once again

Substitute Samuel Kalu won it for Katsina United deep into stoppage time.

