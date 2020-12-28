Rodgers Reacts To Iheanacho Penalty Miss Vs Crystal Palace

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers refused to blame Kelechi Iheanacho after the forward missed from the spot in the club’s1-1 away draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

Iheanacho had a first-half penalty saved by Vicente Guaita and when Wilfred Zaha fired the hosts ahead, it looked as if the visitors will return home empty handed.

However, Barnes’ eighth goal of the season in the 83rd minute salvaged a draw as the hosts bounced back from heavy defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa with a point.

“I said at half time, it was one you have to let go of. He practised yesterday and hit five out of five, so he was confident, but it is just one of those things,”Rodgers told Amazon Prime after game.

Iheanacho featured for 72nd minutes in the game before he was replaced by Demarai Gray.

The Nigeria international has made eight league appearances for the Foxes this season and is yet to open…