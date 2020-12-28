UAE Club Al Ain Line Up Loan Move For Onyekuru

United Arab Emirates club Al Ain are lining up a loan move for Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru, Completesports.com reports.

Al Ain, according to Foot Mercato are ready to table a loan deal in January with the option to buy the versatile winger at the end of the season.

Onyekuru has struggled for regular playing time at Monaco this season following his return from a loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 23-year-old has made just four league appearances for Monaco and failed to make the matchday squad in recent weeks.

The former Eupen star has also been linked with a return to Galatasaray, with his representatives reportedly in talks with Monaco.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 matches during his loan spell at Galatasaray in the 2018/2019 season.

He moved to Monaco from Premier League club Everton for €15m in August 2019.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…