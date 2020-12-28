Udeze Backs Onuachu For Big Transfer Move After Scoring 15th Goal

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has tipped Paul Onuachu for a big transfer move at the end of the current campaign following his impressive scoring form in the Belgian Jupiler.

Onuachu returned to banging in the goals as he opened the scoring in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Waasland-Beveren on Sunday.

It took his tally in the Belgian top-flight this season to 15 in 17 appearances.

And reacting to Onuachu’s current form, Udeze, speaking on Brila FM on Monday said:”Good one for Paul Onuachu, this young man can’t stop scoring, every game he plays for Genk he wants to score, that’s the way to go.

“As a striker that’s your job, your first job is to score goals. With the way he is going I see a bigger team coming for him at the end of the season.

“I wish him all the best, injury-free which is the most important thing so all the best to…