Arsenal Considering Move For Diego Costa

Arsenal have reportedly identified Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa as a potential transfer target.

The Gunners have scored just 15 goals from as many matches in the Premier League this season, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side down in 15th position in the standings.

Despite having Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at his disposal, the Spaniard is now considering his options in the January window.

According to AS, Arsenal may look to sign Spain international Costa, who wants to leave Atletico before the end of his contract later in 2021.

While the 32-year-old is said to have received offers from Brazil and China, the frontman will not be short of opportunities in Europe.

Costa, formerly of Chelsea, has been provided with just 207 minutes of football in La Liga this season.

