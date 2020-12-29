Bale Out For Next Few Weeks With Calf Injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed Gareth Bale will miss the next “few weeks” with a calf injury.

Bale missed Spurs’ 1-1 draw at Wolves on Sunday after he was withdrawn at half-time in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Stoke last week – a game he scored a header in to put his side in front.

Mourinho revealed after the Stoke match that the Wales international could not come back out for the second half due to a calf problem, and the Spurs boss has now said the forward is likely to miss the next few weeks.

Asked whether Bale would be fit to face Fulham on Wednesday, Mourinho said: “No, I don’t expect Gareth to be fit. I wouldn’t say it’s a serious injury, but I would say a few weeks.”

Bale has made just one Premier League start for Tottenham this season and recorded only 161 minutes on the pitch.

Spurs are winless in four Premier League games and host a Fulham team who have…