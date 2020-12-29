CAFCL: Al Merreikh Coach Gomes Warns Players Ahead Enyimba Clash

Al Merreikh head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has called on his players to work hard ahead of their CAF Champions League second leg clash against Enyimba.

The Sudanese stopped the Nigerian giants 3-0 in the first leg of the second round preliminary stage on December 23rd in Khartoum.

“We should not take it for granted that the second leg will be an easy task. We need to keep working hard to prepare well for the second leg,” Gomes told cecafaonline.com.

In the first leg striker Saifeldin Bakhit netted a hat-trick earned Al Merreikh to brighten the Red Devils’ hopes of making it to the group stage of Africa’s biggest competition for clubs.

The Nigerian League champions Enyimba will now host Al Merreikh in the return leg in Aba between January 5-6th.

Another Sudanese Premier League side Al Hilal who won their first leg match 1-0 away to Ghana’s Asante Kotoko also have high chances of qualifying for the Total CAF…