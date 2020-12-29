Enjoy Breath Taking Football Action On GOtv This Season

If you’re a sports lover and crave for those live sporting moments, look no further than GOtv for an exciting line up of matches this Festive season.

Will Chelsea bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal when they face Aston Villa? In contrast, Aston Villa just fresh off their resounding victory against Crystal Palace head to Stamford Bridge to meet with Frank Lampard’s Blues for an epic match LIVE on GOtv Jolli Channel 31.

Relegation rivals Burnley and Sheffield Utd face off at Turf Moor in both sides’ final games of 2020. Sheffield are bottom of the division with a record low points tally after 15 matches, while Burnley are hovering two points above the dropzone.

The New Year starts as Everton and West Ham go head to head for an epic battle you do not want to miss. Tottenham also faces Leeds Utd on the 2nd of January LIVE on GOtv Jolli.

In the Spanish…