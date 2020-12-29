Enyimba Star Farouk: We Must Step Up Our Game Against Abia Warriors

Enyimba midfielder Farouk Mohammed says the team must draw lessons from difficult moments and challenge themselves to higher achievements amidst challenges.

The Aba giants will open their campaign in the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League with a home game against local rivals Abia Warriors on Tuesday.

Enyimba come into the NPFL fixture on the back of a demoralizing defeat against Al Merrikh in the Champions League, having gone down 3-0 to the Sudanese side in the first round fixture.

Farouk, who led the team in Omdurman following the absence of captain Austin Oladapo, is however of the opinion that the result, if well harnessed, can spur the team to a good run on both domestic and continental fronts.

“This kind of results come once in a while. Even the biggest teams sometimes suffer such defeats, but it is all about how you handle it,”Farouk told Enyimbafc.net.

“We are experienced players and we know…