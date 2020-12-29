‘He Gives Everything In Training’- Rodgers Defends Iheanacho After Penalty Miss Vs Palace

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has defended Kelechi Iheanacho after the striker missed from the spot in Monday night’s Premier League away clash at Crystal Palace, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international, who led the line in place of Jamie Vardy and had a penalty saved by Vicente Guaita in the 19th minute.

Wilfred Zaha fired the hosts ahead in the first half , while Harvey Barnes salvaged a draw for Leicester seven minutes from time.

“He’s (Iheanacho) a boy who gives everything in training and he doesn’t get too many opportunities. He’s shown that in the Europa League where he has performed really well for us,”Rodgers said after the game.

“Ironically, yesterday, him and Ayo, because Jamie wasn’t starting, those were the two designated penalty takers, and he got five out of five penalties, great penalties, all different types, so it’s a great opportunity for him. But he just…