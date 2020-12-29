‘ I Feel Really Comfortable There’- Aina Happy With New Centre-Back Role At Fulham

Ola Aina believes Fulham’s unbeaten run is evidence of the progress the team is making this season.

Saturday’s draw with Southampton makes it four without loss, while they ’ve now gone 445 minutes without conceding a goal from open play.

“We all know how it was at the beginning of the season, so from that point to now, it just shows the hard work that we’re putting in, as well as the togetherness that we have,” Aina told fulhamfc.com.

“But I don’t think it’s only the backline you know, it goes throughout the team, it starts from the top.

“If it didn’t start at the top, then the opposition would get more chances on our goal, so the whole team has done well to get us these clean sheets.”

A shift in formation has seen Aina drop a little deeper in recent weeks, but he has settled quickly alongside Joachim Andersen and Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence.

“Normally I would be playing a bit wider, a bit further up the pitch, but I’ve always said that…