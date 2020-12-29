Mukairu Thanks Anderlecht Boss Kompany For ‘Golden Tips’ After Goal Vs Beerschot

Anderlecht forward Paul Mukairu has credited manager Vincent Kompany for his goal in the club’s 2-0 win over Beerschot, reports Completesports.com.

Mukairu netted the second goal as Anderlecht returned to winning ways again in the Belgian Pro League.

The Nigerian forward hit the target in the 71st minute in his seventh start for the former league champions

He drove in from the left flank, beat two defenders before he drilled the ball beyond the goalkeeper to the far post.

“We really needed this win. I got the ball at the goal and Coach Vincent always says: ‘if you have the ball, always go with intensity.’ When that space came, I took advantage of it”,Mukairu told the club’s You Tube channel.

Mukairu has now scored two goals and recorded two assists in nine league appearances for Anderlecht since arriving on loan from Turkish club Antalyaspor in October.

