Osimhen Clocks 22 Years Gets Birthday Greetings From NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent birthday wishes to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who turned 22 on Tuesday.

The country’s football governing body sent the message via their verified Twitter handle.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles forward, @victorosimhen9. Keep soaring and a have good one Vic!”

Osimhen came to limelight when he helped the Golden Eaglets win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Also in 2015, Osimhen was part of the Samson Siasia side that won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

And in 2019, he made the Super Eagles squad that won bronze at the AFCON in Egypt.

At club level he has played for Wolfsburg, Charleroi, Lille and currently plays for Serie giants Napoli.

By James Agberebi

