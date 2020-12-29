Oyekola Wins World Boxing Federation Title Saluted By Sport Minister

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has congratulated new World Boxing Federation Super Featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, on his victory over his Argentine challenger.

In a congratulatory statement by his Special Adviser on Media , Mr Dare said, “I want to on behalf of millions of Nigerians congratulate new boxing champion, Ridwan ‘The Scorpion’ Oyekola on his victory in the World Boxing Featherweight bout. Coming few weeks after Anthony Joshua’s feat is not only heart warming, but quite inspiring. This is really worthy of celebrating. Ridwan, you have really broken the ice and re- confirmed Nigeria’s pole position as a force to reckon with in not just amateur boxing, but at the professional stage. All Nigerians are indeed proud of you for registering our country’s name on the global stage.”

