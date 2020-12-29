Premier League Announce Record 18 COVID-19 Cases

The Premier League have announced a record 18 cases of coronavirus in the latest round of testing after Manchester City were hit hard, according to The Sun.

The most-recent round of testing saw 18 players and staff members return a positive Covid-19 test, up from seven last week.

A total of 1,479 players and staff were tested for the virus.

The previous record was 16 positive results for the week between November 9 and November 15 – early on in the second lockdown.

Man City’s game against Everton now postponed, with the current total of 18 positive results up from 11 last week.

Newcastle and Man City have both been badly affected by coronavirus in recent weeks.

Scheduled for Monday evening, City’s clash with Everton was called off just hours before kick-off.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus both returned positive Covid tests, as well as two members of staff.

But it’s feared the virus has hit at least HALF of…