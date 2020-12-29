Premier League: Arsenal Win At Brighton; Leeds Utd Hammer Ajayi’s West Brom

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette scored the winning goal as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 in their Premier League clash on Tuesday night.

The striker collected Bukayo Saka’s cut-back with his first touch after replacing Gabriel Martinelli in the 66th minute at the Amex Stadium before composing himself and firing a clinical finish into the corner.

The goal secured a second consecutive victory for Arsenal following their 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day, giving them back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since their opening two games of the season.

At the Hawthorns, Semi Ajayi was in action for 90 minutes as West Bromwich Albion were thrashed 5-0 by Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were sent on their way by a gift from Albion’s Romain Sawyers in the ninth minute , whose back pass beat goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Goals from Ezgjan Alioski Jack Harrison and Rodrigo sent the visitors into…