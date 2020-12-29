Saka, Martinelli Building Up Scary Partnership

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will be a ‘scary relationship’ for Arsenal in years to come.

Despite being out injured for several months, Martinelli has been impressive since his return.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian, alongside Arsenal’s academy product Bukayo Saka, ripped Chelsea apart to secure a much-needed win for the under-fire, Mikel Arteta.

Ferdinand has raved about the talents both players have and has predicated big things to come for the highly-rated teenage duo.

“I watched Martinelli at Bournemouth away last season,” Ferdinand said on his official YouTube channel.

“Him and Saka together, they have a link up and a relationship that’s already there that I think in years to come will be a scary relationship. Scary!

“They work so well together. And Tierney…