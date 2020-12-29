Stoke Boss O’Neil Provides Positive Update On Mikel’s Injury

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi is in contention for the Sky Bet Championship clash against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel has been on the sidelines with calf and groin trouble since limping out of a goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday last month.

The former Nigeria captain has missed six league games as a result of the setback.



“Great to see Joe back. It was really good to get him on the pitch. Straight away he showed his composure and what he’ll bring to the team,”O’Neil told a news conference.

“We’ve had to hold him back a little bit but today was a real positive for the group – and John Obi and Sam Clucas are both in contention for Tuesday (against Nottingham Forest) too and, if not Tuesday, then Saturday (against Bournemouth).”

Mikel linked up with the Potters on a free…