A Hot Winter For Frankie

Winter yet again seems so hot for the Chelsea boss ,Frank Lampard who is yet to win a single game in six matches for the Blues in all competitions this season after a good run of form in their previous ten games, winning eight matches with two draws.

Lampard who took up his first managerial role in May 2018 at Derby County which lasted for only one season, saw the former English international take them to the play-off final against Aston Villa who won the game at Wembley courtesy of goals from El-Ghazi and John McGinn to secure their place after a three-year exile in the English premier league.

He replaced Maurizio Sarri for the 2019/2020 season a month after the former Napoli boss suffered a humiliating 6-0 throbbing in the hands of Manchester City.

He became the first English manager in over two decades since Graham Rix to lead the London outfit.

Following his appraisal of blending and utilizing young talents in the 2019/2020 season and qualifying for Europe’s elite…