Allardyce Questions Ajayi, West Brom Teammates’ Dedication After Loss

Sam Allardyce questioned the fitness and dedication of Semi Ajayi and his West Bromwich Albion teammates after they were thrashed 5-0 at home by Leeds on Tuesday night.

After Romaine Sawyers’ comical own-goal gave Leeds the lead in the ninth minute, the visitors were 4-0 at half-time thanks to further strikes from Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo, with Raphinha adding a fifth in the 72nd minute.

This was Allardyce’s third game in charge and either side of the unexpected 1-1 draw at Liverpool, there have been heavy home defeats by Aston Villa and Leeds.

And reacting to the defeat Allardyce said:”If I pointed a gun at their head and said I’m going to shoot you they’d run as fast as they need to. On the fitness levels of Leeds and us there was a big difference.

“I asked the players to look after themselves even better than they are doing away from the club but I’m yet to see whether they have…