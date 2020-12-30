Arteta Gives Update On Saka’s Injury After Arsenal’s Win Vs Brighton

Mikel Arteta has given update on the injury picked up by Bukayo Saka in

Tuesday’s Premier League game between Arsenal and Brighton.

The Gunners continued their revival after a run of poor results with a hardfought 1-0 win at Brighton.

Substitute Alexander Lacazette scored the only goal of the game after he was set up by the brilliant Saka.

However, Saka limped off the field with nine minutes to go, following a challenge in the box.

Speaking on the injury after the Arteta said:”He was limping. He took a strong challenge but hopefully he will be okay.

“He had a difficult game in the first half because we weren’t using certain moments to generate advantages for him and other attacking players in the right way, so the game became really difficult back to goal against a back five in a really low block.

“In the second half, the moment we started to play different was an attack in a different way where they found…