Arteta: I Can’t Demand Too Much From Saka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen not to demand too much from Bukayo Saka.

Saka scored a superb goal in the Gunners 3-1 home win against Chelsea on Boxing Day and provided the assist for Alexander Lacazette’s winning goal in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion

While Arteta has been impressed by Saka’s rapid development, he is eager to avoid piling unnecessary pressure on the youngster.

“I would like everybody to be cautious, let him be and let him develop,” said the Spaniard.

“I think he’s having the right progression. I think he has the right people around him in his house, in his entourage.

“And he’s got the right team-mates as well to support him all the time, giving him confidence and keeping his feet on the floor.

“Then hopefully we can be the right coaches around him and the right club to see…