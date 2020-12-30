Discovering Your Passion And The Power Of Self-Belief

When the Spanish midfield maestro, Xavi Hernandez, hung his boots and bade Barcelona goodbye in 2015, the entire football world paused to salute the man who defined an era. Thiago Alcantara who played alongside him at Barcelona hailed him as “eternal” and fellow Spaniard, Cesc Fabregas, one of the many players touted as the ‘next Xavi’, declared decisively that “there will never be another Xavi”. Not many disagreed.

Xavi climbed to the zenith and propelled his club and country to world dominance. But that was not meant to happen, according to experts’ opinion on Xavi’s chances as a teen.

In their view – which was informed by years of scouting and training teenage players, alongside careful consideration of football trends at the time – Xavi Hernandez could not excel as a midfielder. He was too small. The perfect midfielder, meanwhile, ought to be athletic and strong.

With the burden of such criticism and dismissal on his young shoulders, Xavi forged on and…