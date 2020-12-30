DJ Xclusive, Mayorkun, And Praise Lit Up Turn Up Friday Week 6

AM’s turn up Friday with Infinix keeps getting better by the week. After DJ Cuppy’s upbeat afro-pop mix and the totally entertaining duel between Infinix’s twinkle-toed dancers – Henrywise and Foggs – two weeks ago, I’d have thought that nothing could top such a show. But, after last Friday’s episode, I’m sure that – just like me – every home viewer would be keeping an open mind to having an all-new entertaining experience on every new episode of the show.

The mere thought of the line-up of entertainers who were scheduled to hit the stage last week was enough to create so much excitement even before the night party got underway. On Friday night, the show witnessed a mix of top talents across different segments of Nigeria’s entertainment industry. One of Nigerian’s top Disc Jockey and an award winner for the same course – DJ Xclusive, was right in the studio. As always, his DJ mix was off the hook.

Also, ex BBNaija housemate and exotic dancer Praise…