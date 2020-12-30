Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia Live on StarTimes This New Year

2021 will start on a strong note for football enthusiasts as the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes brings live actions of the Emirates FA Cup, Copa Del Rey, Supercopa de España, PS5 Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia from January.

This is even as football fans will continue to catch the spectacle of UEFA Europa League and La Liga while Dutch Erdivisen and Turkish Super League matches will be going on ESPN.

The Emirates FA Cup 3rd round starts January 8. Liverpool will open the year against Aston Villa live and in HD. Defending champion Arsenal will face Newcastle on January 9, among other matches live on StarTimes.

Coppa Italia round of 16 begins Tuesday, January 12. AC Milan will open the year against Torino. The next day, Florentina will meet Inter Milan while Juventus face Genoa, among other matches.

From January 16, fans will get more Spanish excitement as Copa del Rey returns on StarTimes.

The semi-finals and final of the 37th edition of the Supercopa de…